A call from Patriarchs for unity and support of Christians in Syria

Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East communicated with Patriarch Aphrem II Karim, Patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church, and Patriarch Joseph Absi, Patriarch of the Greek Catholic Church, in the context of developments in Syria.

The three Patriarchs emphasized the need to unify efforts and coordinate positions to stand by their people in light of the developments in Syria.

The Patriarchs also highlighted the importance of preserving the Christian presence and upholding the values of citizenship and coexistence.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times