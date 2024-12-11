4,479,792 AMD to Armenia Tree Project. the next beneficiary is Children of the regions NGO

4,479,792 AMD: this is the amount accumulated through “The Power of One Dram” initiative during the month of November, which has been transferred to the Armenia Tree Project (ATP) charitable foundation for its “Backyard Nurseries” program. This program supports 113 village residents, helping them establish nurseries on their own land. The funds raised through “The Power of One Dram” will be used to purchase the planting material grown in these nurseries, which will then be planted for afforestation efforts.

Idram and IDBank announce that the total amount accumulated during December will be transferred to the “Children of the Regions” socio-educational non-governmental organization for the annual regional forum Face to Face: Dialogue of Generations. The forum aims to provide a platform for children with unique experiences and stories to share, who have already achieved success in their respective fields of activity.

Tatevik Vardevanyan, head of the Communication and SR Programs Department of Idram and IDBank, is confident that this collaboration will provide additional motivation and inspiration for young people living in the regions to continue building their future in their hometowns. “This is a very important issue—to help our youth envision their best future in the very place where they were born and live. Modern opportunities have long proven that achieving success, obtaining education, building a career, and creating connections no longer necessarily require moving to the capital. Thanks to foundations like MEM, our children and young people in the regions gain the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to achieve all of this,” noted Tatevik Vardevanyan.

According to Aramayis Margaryan, President of MEM NGO, such collaborations are extremely important as they target the same audience—children—and address the same field—education and the culture of collaboration between younger and older generations. “I am confident that through joint efforts, we will nurture hundreds of motivated, collaborative individuals from both younger and older generations who are digitally and financially literate,” emphasized Aramayis Margaryan.

The army of goodwill ambassadors for “The Power of One Dram” is growing day by day, which means that in the coming year, we will help make even more dreams come true. We remind you that you don’t need to do much to join the good works of “The Power of One Dram“. Just make all your payments with the Idram&IDBank application, IDBanking.am, banking.idram.am online platforms, Idram and Bank terminals, and for each of your payments, companies will donate one dram to the implementation of programs and initiatives of the greatest importance.

