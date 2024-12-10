Las Vegas Community to Mark 10th Anniversary of Armenian Genocide Memorial in 2025

LAS VEGAS—The Board of Directors of the Armenian American Cultural Society of Las Vegas announced that April 2025 will mark the 10th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument at Sunset Park.

The AACS recently met with representatives of the Clark County Parks and Recreation and together made the decision to place memorial plaques at 10 trees in the immediate vicinity of the monument in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The Society asks for your consideration in sponsoring one of the plaques for a $500 tax-deductible donation. Donations will cover the plaque placement cost, and proceeds will be earmarked for the future maintenance of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Monument at Sunset Park.

A sample of a memorial plaque at Sunset Park in Las Vegas

Per Clark County/Sunset Parks guidelines, the plaque can include four lines, with a maximum of 30 characters per line. An example is provided below.

In Loving Memory of

John Doe

10-18-1930 to 2-27-2014

From his friends & colleagues

Please contact Andy Armenian via email at Andy.Armenian@gmail.com, no later than January 31, 2025, with your pledge to sponsor a tree.

Asbarez