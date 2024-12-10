Church of Greece’s donations reach €119.3 million in 2023

The Church of Greece’s charitable contributions in 2023 amounted to an impressive €119,319,020.66, according to a report by “Filantropiki Diakonia” (Philanthropic Ministry).

During its two-day meeting, the Standing Holy Synod, informed by the Synodal Committee for Social Welfare, highlighted the Church’s intensified efforts to support those in need. Alongside the financial aid, a total of 3,689,327.48 kilograms of food was distributed across Greece.

These figures reflect a notable increase from the previous year, demonstrating the Church’s ongoing commitment to providing aid. In 2022, the corresponding charitable contributions amounted to €117,693,581.01, with 2,343,342.50 kilograms of food distributed.

In 2023, the Church operated 4,360 ecclesiastical charity structures, supported by a dedicated network of 15,377 volunteers. This extensive effort resulted in aid reaching 1,296,512 beneficiaries—significantly more than the 865,277 people assisted in 2022.

Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

