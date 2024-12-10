Centenarian Andy Torigian, Former AMAA President, Passes Away

BY REV. DR. VAHAN H. TOOTIKIAN

The Armenian-American community recently bid farewell to one of its oldest and esteemed members, Andy Torigian, who on November 20, 2024 was laid to rest.

The passing of Torigian brings to a close an admirable life of honorable service, generosity, faith wise counsel and disciplined work ethic to the Armenian Missionary Association of America particularly, and to more than a dozen Armenian and non-Armenian organizations generally, which Torigian served as a volunteer.

This centenarian gentleman was a legend in his own right in almost every respect and became a paragon to emulate for all who knew him.

Over the past decades, Torigian has been active in many Armenian-American organizations, through thick and thin toiling with other dedicated people in leadership positions, with an indomitable sense of duty and excellent organizational talent.

Born in the Bronx, New York in 1924, Torigian grew up in a humble family. Early in life, he proved to be an ambitious young man. He received his college education at New York University, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

During World War II he served in the U.S. Navy Air Corps as a fighter pilot, following which he started his own Rical Associated Company.

God, in His providence, calls special people to implement His plans. He selects a man from His creation, trains and sends him to the field with a special assignment. Torigian was one of those selected people.

From the early 1960s to 2010, for almost half a century, Torigian served the AMAA in various capacities and through half a dozen of committees, and eventually as Treasurer, President and Executive Director.

The AMAA honors his memory for his half a century of dedicated services. Thanks to his resourceful development work, the organization was strengthened. For his strategic planning, its direction grew more innovative. For his wise and insightful counsel, it was enriched both financially and morally.

Torigian was endowed with executive talent and good character traits. He was a seasoned executive whose personality was pleasant, whose appeal was convincing and whose example was contagious.

Torigian had a unique ability of successfully communicating with any and every age group, to intellectuals and businessmen, to the young and the old.

He was a man of integrity and strong moral principles. He was also a man of faith, whose spiritual side shone through his pragmatic business-like approach.

Torigian’s unique qualities and talents, skills and honesty combined with the enthusiasm, tireless efforts, perennial optimism, and conscientious loyalty to what he believed to be right truly made an indelible impact on the many lives he touched. He will be remembered as a good Christian gentleman, a true patriot, a hard-working community leader and a man of honor and dignity.

Torigian is survived by: his beloved wife of 56 years, Rose; daughter Catherine Torigian, Ph.D. and her husband Antony Gini, Ph.D Esq.; son Prof. Drew Torigian, M.D., M.A.; daughter Christine Torigian, M.D. and her husband Michael Milone, M.D., Ph.D.; and three grandchildren, including Lizzie, Sierra, and Sam; and other loving family members.

Torigian is now in his heavenly home. We thank God for his dedication and services to the advancement of His Kingdom, to the betterment of the Armenian community and mankind.

The Bible says, “Blessed are those who die in the Lord.” Torigian died in the Lord. May his memory be ever blessed.

Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian is the Minister Emeritus of the Armenian Congregational Church of Greater Detroit and the Executive Director of the Armenian Evangelical World Council.

