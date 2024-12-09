Uniting Generations: KZV is the Armenian Diaspora’s Stronghold in the Bay

Where Heritage, Education, and Community Thrive Together

BY ARMAN ARCHOUNIANI

The Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School is in its 45th year of existence and has built a community that many people call a big family. As the only Armenian school in the Bay Area, it has become a vital and safe space for the local diaspora community.

On a sunny day at 825 Brotherhood Way, kids are seen playing games, running around, and laughing during recess. Friendships have been formed since preschool, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Throughout the years, many students have come and gone, but the ongoing bond between parents, students, teachers, and alumni remains strong.

Grace Andonian has been the principal of the school since 2009, having previously worked as the math and science teacher for the middle school. Andonian said she feels humbled to have this position and praises the people around her who have kept the school running.

“This is not a one-person job; it takes a village to raise the next generation of Armenian Americans here in the Bay Area,” Andonian said. “I feel very excited and humbled to educate the next generation.”

Most Armenian schools in California are in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, but the one in the Bay Area has created a community where everyone knows each other and acts like a family. A school dedicated to creating excellence not only in the classroom but also in real life has helped keep the community together.

Sevana Panosian, an 8th-grade teacher, has felt an incredible attachment to the school where she enrolled her daughters. Panosian taught at public schools for over two decades before deciding to retire. She came back to the classroom because she loves what she does and is committed to helping build a deeper connection with the future generation of Armenian Americans.

“My heart has always been with this school, because my daughters attended it and my father was one of the founders. It’s always been the heart and soul of our family,” Panosian said. “I feel incredibly fortunate to be working at a school like KZV. Not only am I teaching them English, language arts, and how to read critically, but I’m doing it with the cultural knowledge and experience of an Armenian-American. It’s almost like holy work.”

Arpi Alexanian is an alumna of KZV and is now teaching the 5th-grade class. She has felt the warm family environment at KZV and returned to teach because she wanted to reciprocate the same experiences her teachers gave her when she was a student.

The Armenian people have a rich history and have faced many hardships, but their determination and passion are qualities that cannot be taken away. Teaching the rich language and culture is something KZV has been very successful at, and remains determined to continue that legacy.

“I hope that we can instill pride and love for who we are as a people. Hopefully, the kids will continue to understand the stories, the history, the cultural traditions, and pass them on to future generations because that is the future of who we are,” Alexanian said.

Field trips are one of the many ways students get to explore different places while also bonding with their friends. An 8th-grade student, Milana Minasyan, said she is excited for the class’s week-long field trip to the East Coast, where she looks forward to making memories with the friends she sees every day.

Minasyan takes great pride in being Armenian and knows this is something she will hold onto even after graduation.

“I’ll never forget my Armenian culture and my school, because I’ve been here for so many years; it’s been like a second home,” Minasyan said. “I know I’m going to high school, but I won’t forget my Armenian identity. I’ll always stay Armenian and will occasionally visit the school to stay connected.”

The Bay Area is a culturally diverse place, and it was important for alumni and parent Armen Bedroussian to send his children to KZV. Watching his children perform in Christmas Hantes (school performance) with all their friends has been a treasured memory.

The community at KZV means the world to many, and the alumni will always be part of the school. Parents take comfort in knowing their children are attending a school that fosters unity.

“One of its attributes is that KZV is a school where you can call each other family. It fosters this nurturing family environment,” Bedroussian said. “Having peace of mind as a parent that your kids are in good hands goes a long way.”

Andonian said the job never gets old, because something new arises every day, and she feels like a second parent to the students.

“The smiles on the faces of the students, and all the successes they share when they come back and say, ‘I am doing this, I am doing that,’ keep me going,” Andonian said. “It gives me the strength to continue doing what we do here. It’s very nice to see the students succeed, reach their goals, and achieve great things.”

Arman Archouniani is a San Francisco-based freelance journalist. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and minored in media literacy. He was previously the sports editor for Golden Gate Xpress at San Francisco State University and The Skyline View at Skyline College.

