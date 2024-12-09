Jack Hadjinian Appointed to Adventist Health White Memorial Board of Directors

Former Montebello Mayor Jack Hadjinian on November 26 was appointed to the Adventist Health White Memorial Board of Directors. The Nominating Committee announced that the Adventist Health Board voted to appoint Hadjinian to serve on the hospital’s Governing Board of Directors. He will officially begin his term on January 1, 2025.

Adventist Health White Memorial officially took over the Beverly Hospital located in the City of Montebello in September 2023. The Adventist Health Governing Board of Directors oversees both hospitals.

Hadjinian previously served as Mayor of Montebello twice, and currently serves on the Drug & Alcohol Commission for the County of Los Angeles, and on the Executive Council of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Church of North America.

Asbarez