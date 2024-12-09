Inaugural Armenian Film Festival London Showcases Local and International Films

The inaugural Armenian Film Festival London was held from December 6 to 8 at the Institute of Contemporary Arts, London’s leading space for contemporary culture.

Organized by the Armenian Film Society’s newly established UK branch and held under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia, in collaboration with the ICA, the festival offered a platform to showcase Armenian cinema to a UK audience.

Over the course of three days, attendees immersed themselves in a curated selection of acclaimed Armenian films and films by British Armenian filmmakers, including feature films, documentaries, and shorts. Each screening was accompanied by engaging Q&A sessions, receptions, and opportunities to interact with filmmakers.

On the festival’s final day, Armenia’s Ambassador to the UK, Varuzhan Nersesyan, delivered remarks, noting the role of cinema as a medium that transcends boundaries. He emphasized that the Armenian Film Festival London exemplifies how culture can serve as a bridge, uniting communities through artistic expression.

The Ambassador expressed his hope that with the success of the inaugural Armenian Film Festival London, the festival could become an annual event.

The Embassy of Armenia extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Armenian Film Society, the ICA, and all the filmmakers, artists, and attendees who contributed to the festival’s success.

Asbarez