Warm welcome for Ambassador Kerim Uras at Halki Theological School

On Saturday, December 7, 2024, retired Ambassador Kerim Uras, who served as Turkey’s Ambassador to Athens for six years, visited the Halki Theological School.

Accompanying him were his family and a group of twenty Greek professors, doctors, pharmacists, businesspeople, and artists.

The delegation was warmly received by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos, who extended a heartfelt welcome and spoke about the School’s rich history and ongoing efforts to secure its reopening.

Following the welcome, the guests were given a guided tour of the Holy Trinity Church, the historic classrooms, and the renowned Library of the School. The visit concluded with a banquet held in their honor.

Orthodox Times