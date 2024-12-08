Romania: Elections canceled due to Russian interference – Patriarchate called for calm

Romania’s Constitutional Court announced on Friday, December 6, 2024, the annulment of the first round of presidential elections, stating that the entire electoral process must be restarted due to suspicions of Russian interference.

The Court “annuls the entire process of electing a Romanian president” to “ensure the validity and legitimacy” of the elections and demands that “the entire electoral process” be repeated, according to the statement.

In this turbulent climate, the Patriarchate of Romania issued a statement on Saturday, December 7, urging the faithful to remain calm and composed in light of the upcoming presidential elections.

Specifically, the Patriarchate announced that forums affiliated with certain political parties plan to visit parishes today, Sunday, December 8, to mobilize the faithful to protest against the Romanian Constitutional Court and other state institutions.

In this context, the Patriarchate urges parishes and monasteries throughout its jurisdiction to refrain from engaging in or participating in “actions that are contrary to both the law and social peace.”

Furthermore, it is emphasized that such actions will have an impact on both clergy and believers. The Patriarchate underscores that the Church advocates for prayer and peace to foster the prosperity of society.

The results of the first round of the presidential election are expected today

The second round of the presidential election was scheduled for today, with voting for this round already underway at polling stations abroad.

In the first round, the far-right, anti-European, and pro-Russian candidate Kalin Georgescu unexpectedly came in first. His opponent is Elena Lasconi, the center-right mayor of a small town.

“The electoral process for the election of the President of Romania will be restarted, and the government will set a new date and timetable for the necessary steps,” the Court emphasized.

Far-right parties performed strongly in last Sunday’s Romanian parliamentary elections, while the leading Social Democrats are expected to face challenges in forming a pro-European coalition government.

The Court did not question the integrity of the parliamentary elections.

In an initial reaction, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Tsolaku stated that the Court’s decision was “the only correct decision,” emphasizing that declassified documents had confirmed Russian involvement.

Source: ANA-MPA, Basilica.ro

Orthodox Times