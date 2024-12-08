Armenian PM speaks with Macron, Trump at Notre Dame opening in Paris

YEREVAN, December 8. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on a visit to Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Notre-Dame Cathedral after its restoration, talked to French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump, Pashinyan said on his Facebook page (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia), posting a related photo.

“During the opening ceremony of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris, I got a great opportunity to talk to US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron,” Pashinyan wrote.

The cathedral opened its doors for the first time after a major fire in April 2019. Macron ordered the cathedral to be restored within five years. In May 2024, he said Notre Dame would open to visitors in early December. In the first week after the restoration, the cathedral will remain open until late in the evening. Meanwhile, the full completion of the restoration work is scheduled for 2029-2030. The total cost of restoration of the main capital church is estimated at €850 million.

TASS