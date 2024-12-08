Archbishop of America celebrated Feast of St. Nicholas of Myra at Flushing, NY Parish

On Friday, December 6, 2024, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Flushing, New York, where he presided over the parish’s Feast day Divine Liturgy in commemoration of St. Nicholas of Myra.

Serving alongside His Eminence were parish priests Protopresbyter Paul C. Palesty, Presbyter Aristidis Garinis, Economos, and Presbyter Alexandros Douvres; during the service, the Archbishop offered the Gold Cross of Agia Sophia to Fr. Paul, and bestowed the Offikion of Archimandrite to Fr. Pedro Gomez.

In his homily for the occasion, His Eminence offered words of encouragement and peace to the parish, emphasizing that “Saint Nicholas watches over this community that has graced this neighborhood for generations.

He has been with you from the beginning and he will ever remain your Προστάτης. He is the key to your victory in life over the challenges that so often look daunting, but that can be overcome by faith and patience.”

Photo: GOARCH/Dimitrios Panagos

Orthodox Times