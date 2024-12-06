Obituary: Knar (Berberian) Kelian

Knar Berberian Kelian

KNAR (BERBERIAN) KELIAN

Knar Berberian was born in Kessab on December 21, 1931 to her Lebanese-Armenian parents, Khacher and Genovapè Berberian. She was the youngest of four children, including Mary, Takouhi and Hovhanness.

Knar’s parents were survivors of the Armenian Genocide, from Ourfa and Erzurum, respectively.

The family constantly moved due to the fact that her father, Khacher, made rugs and towels for orphanages that housed Armenian orphans throughout the Middle East. As a result, Knar was born in Kessab and later lived in Damascus, where she attended the Miatsial (Միացեալ ) School. The family then moved to Haifa and Nazareth. Throughout the years, Knar attended different schools, learning English and Arabic, and became involved in extracurricular activities.

At the age of 16, in 1947, Knar moved to Lebanon with her family and quickly began dedicating her time to being of service to others and got involved with the Armenian community, She became a teacher at the Karasoon Manoog School, teaching Arabic for 15 years. Knar also joined the ranks of the Armenian Relief Society of Beirut, where helping others was her priority. She was a certified first aid worker who volunteered tirelessly in her community.

Knar was a member of the Armenian KNAR Choir and Hamazkayin dance group, and performed with them at different venues throughout her youth. One of her God-given talents was reciting poetry. She was known for memorizing her favorite poems word for word, even at the age of 93.

In 1967, Knar met Noubar Kelian and they were married that same year. The couple was blessed with two children, Hratch and Houry.

In 1975, the Lebanese Civil War had started—shattering the dreams of many people. The family had plans to immigrate to Canada early on, however in 1978. when her husband Noubar passed away after a short illness at the age of 47, Knar’s whole world collapsed. But she endured, as she opened and operated a boutique near the family home and worked hard to raise her two children wholeheartedly, instilling them with good values, faith and love.

In 1998, Knar visited Los Angeles to attend Houry’s wedding to Massis Tarbinian and, that same year, she permanently moved to Cambridge, Canada to live with her son, Hratch. There, she quickly joined a new family—the Armenian Relief Society “Meghri” Chapter. Knar, once again, became a valued member of the local community, including the ARS “Meghri” Chapter and the Sourp Nishan church.

Knar visited her daughter’s family often and was present at the birth and christenings of her three grandchildren. She loved spending time with them whenever she could.

In 2014, her son married Zara Chilaposhian.

Knar enjoyed reading the Aztag and Asbarez daily newspapers and stories on her iPad, always staying well informed about the latest developments concerning Armenians worldwide. She also tuned in to the Armenian Radio “Voice of Van” broadcasts.

In 2023, she realized her dream of visiting Armenia for the first time with the help of her children. The experience gave her a sense of belonging and fulfillment, which radiated when she spoke about her trip, with a special spark in her eyes.

In November 10, 2024, Knar passed away in Cambridge, Canada, surrounded by family members and loved ones.

Asbarez