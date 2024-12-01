Top Armenian diplomat to take part in session of assembly of ICC members

YEREVAN, December 1. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will take part in a session of the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute in the Hague, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said.

“On December 2, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to the Netherlands. Following Armenia’s accession to the International Criminal Court in Februay, Minister Mirzoyan will for the first time take part in the 23rd session of the assembly of the ICC members in the Hague,” she said in a press statement posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

Apart from that, according to the spokeswoman, the top Armenian diplomat will hold a series of bilateral meetings with Dutch partners.

TASS