Armenia names new delegate to Miss Universe pageant

Armenia has named Emma Avanesyan as its delegate to the Miss Universe pageant to be held in Mexico on 16 November, Miss Universe Armenia reported.

“I am proud that I have been given the opportunity to represent Armenia at the Miss Universe world competition,” Emma said.

The 32-year-old Armenian model, who lives in Moscow, came in third at Miss Universe Armenia 2024.

She is set to replace Miss Universe Armenia Irina Zakharova, who has been denied participation in the pageant due to citizenship issues.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/10/28/Armenia-Miss-Universe/3070983