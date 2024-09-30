Armenia Considering Participation in Iran’s Chabahar Port: Outcomes of Ministerial Meeting

Armenia and Iran are strengthening their economic ties. The ministers of the two countries signed a memorandum on the development of private entrepreneurship and discussed Armenia’s potential participation in the operations of Iran’s Chabahar Port.

On September 30, Armenia’s Minister of Economy, Gevorg Papoyan, held a meeting with an Iranian delegation led by Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabaki. During the meeting, as reported by Armenia’s Ministry of Economy, the two sides discussed expanding trade relations and signed a memorandum of understanding concerning the exchange of goods and services in the area of private entrepreneurship development.

A key topic of the negotiations was Armenia’s possible involvement in the Chabahar Port under the “Crossroads of the World” initiative, which aims to create new routes for the export and import of goods.

Another important point discussed was the opening of an Iranian trade center in Armenia, with the Armenian side expressing interest in establishing a similar center in Iran. Special attention was given to cooperation in agriculture, including livestock, beekeeping, and poultry production.

The parties also explored prospects for collaboration in the fields of standardization, conformity assessment, metrology, and technical regulation. Additionally, they discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in infrastructure projects and business ventures.

