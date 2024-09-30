Analyst deplores Pashinyan’s decision to skip Biden’s reception in NY

Political analyst Suren Sargsyan has deplored Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s decision to skip the reception for world leaders hosted by outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on September 25.

“It beats me why Pashinyan did not show up for the farewell reception hosted by Biden in New York. Traditionally, the U.S. president invites the UN General Assembly leaders to a reception,” Sargsyan, head of the Armenian Center for American Studies, wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“Pashinyan met with Erdogan on that day, but the latter, having concluded all his meetings, left the U.S. without participating in the reception. I believe that refusal to attend the reception was disrespect to the outgoing U.S. president,” the analyst said.

He pointed to the Biden administration’s great support to Pashinyan and his government.

“Moreover, former Armenian ambassadors and ministers will confirm that outgoing officials ask their colleagues, “I have limited time left in office. What can I do for you?” Here, of course, he could have asked the U.S. for something and get it, as many world leaders, including members of former Armenian governments, often did,” Sargsyan said, adding Armenian Ambassador to the U.S. Lilit Makunts “should have told Pashinyan about it”.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/09/30/Pashinyan-Biden-reception/3059070