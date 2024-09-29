Russian prime minister to visit Armenia

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay a working visit to Armenia on October 1 for the events within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Russian government’s press service said.

The Russian premier will participate in the 40th meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

It is noted that together with his colleagues from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Mishustin will discuss the “pertinent issues of expanding integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union,” giving special attention to the issues of the internal market and the development of interaction in the industrial, transport, customs, agricultural and energy spheres.

Observer states, Cuba and Uzbekistan, as well as invited guests will join the meeting.

Additionally, the EAEU prime ministers will discuss industrial cooperation within the EAEU until 2030.

TASS