Preparations for World Youth Day 2027 in Seoul, Korea unveiled

At a press conference at the Holy See Press Office, Archbishop Soon-Taick Chung of Seoul, Korea, and Bishop Kyung Sang Lee, WYD coordinator, speak about the 2027 international youth gathering of the 2027 World Youth Day (WYD) to be hosted in the nation’s capital, Seoul.

By Thaddeus Jones

On Tuesday 24 September at the Holy See Press Office, organizers and promoters of the next global gathering of youth presented World Youth Day (WYD) 2027 to be hosted by the Catholic Church in Seoul, South Korea.

The theme for this 41st World Youth Day (2026 and Seoul 2027) is taken from John’s Gospel, recalling Jesus’ words: “Take courage! I have overcome the world.” (Jn 16:33). Also announced was the theme for the 40th World Youth Day coming up before that in 2025, also from John’s Gospel when Jesus says: “You also are my witnesses, because you have been with me” (Jn 15:27).

Presenting details of the Seoul global celebration of faith were Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life , the Vatican office overseeing the WYD events; Archbishop Peter Soon-Taick Chung of Seoul, South Korea, and President of the Local Organizing Committee of Seoul 2027; Bishop Paul Kyung Sang Lee of South Korea, General Coordinator of WYD Seoul 2027; and Ms. Gabriela Su-Ji Kim, a young Korean who participated and previous World Youth Days who shared her experiences and hopes.

In his address Bishop Kyung-sang Lee thanked Pope Francis for the choice of the theme, “Take courage! I have overcome the world.” (Jn 16:33), saying it “resonates deeply with the circumstances faced by the Catholic Church of Korea and the challenges confronting today’s youth.” He also noted that “Korea stands in a unique context distinct from previous World Youth Day hosts, characterized by the harmonious coexistence of diverse religious traditions” that can offer a unique and rich experience for youth from around the world. In reference to the division of Korea, he said “the Church has diligently worked to resolve the conflicts inherent in this division over the past seven decades, seeking peace and unity for the Korean people.”

In addition to presenting organizational details and events for promoting WYD 2027, Bishop Kyung-sang Lee presented the logo for the event, noting that central to the logo is a cross with the red and blue colors symbolizing Christ’s triumphant victory over the world. The left element, reaching upward, signifies God in Heaven, while the right element, pointing downward, symbolizes Earth, illustrating the fulfillment of God’s will on Earth through their unity, all inspired by traditional Korean art.

Logo for World Youth Day – WYD Seoul 2027

Archbishop Soon-taick Chung of Seoul, underscored how the Korean Catholic Church “stands as a testament to the voluntary and dynamic faith of its first believers, who embraced the seeds of the Gospel without the assistance of missionaries, guided by the Holy Spirit.” He said this dimension will be appreciated by the many young people arriving in 2027 when they meet the young believers of Korea, “who have inherited the steadfast faith of their ancestors. Together, they will rekindle a passionate zeal for faith.”

Cardinal Farrell described how the WYD events will have great spiritual benefits for the Church in Korea, Asia and the Church globally. He also noted that Asia’s natural openness to the coexistence of cultures, dialogue, and complementarity, “will be of great help to young pilgrims on their path of learning to become messengers of peace in a world so torn by conflict and confrontation.” He also paid tribute to the dynamism of Asia that “will help young people to think about the dialogue between faith and modernity.”

Ms. Suji Gabriella spoke about her passion for youth leadership and her hopes for contributing to a rekindling of faith. She said the Covid pandemic caused some communities of faith to dissolve and she said “we face the challenge of a scattered flock, struggling to pass on the experience of faith.” At the same time she expressed confidence that “WYD Seoul 2027 will provide a crucial opportunity to rekindle the flames of faith, not only in Korea but also around the world.” She expressed enthusiasm in building a “path of unity, hope, courage, and passion, welcoming people from all walks of life, not just Catholic believers, to walk together in harmony” with trust in the Lord that He “will walk with us on this pilgrimage to the ‘Far East’ and beyond” along with all people of goodwill.

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2024-09/preparations-for-world-youth-day-2027-in-seoul-korea-unveiled.html