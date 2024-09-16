Sibil and “Hrant Dink” children’s choir present the music video of the song “Pari Luys” (Good morning).

HYETERT – Sibil, a well known name of Armenian popular music, presented his new song ‘Pari luys (Good Morning)’ to his audience. The song, which was released on all digital platforms, was performed by Sibil and the Hrant Dink Children’s Choir, whose mission is to promote Armenian culture worldwide. The choir is exclusively composed of Armenian students.

They present the song “Pari Luys” with the motto “Let’s wish good morning so that the kindness wins”, which is a unique message to all humanity to be good and defeat evil with kindness. Mother nature has given the humanity so many beautiful colors and scents: the flow of the river, the fragrance of colorful flowers, the soft rustle of the forest, the blue sky. However, humanity seems to have retreated from its calling of noticing and enjoying the wonders of nature, of merging into it, of becoming a part of it, as the Creator intended.

We reject through Good morning all the wars that have broken out in the four corners of the world because of selfishness, because every Good morning is a blessing and optimism, is a hope for children who are begging for peace. So Good morning to the whole world.

“Good morning”

Sibil and “Hrant Dink” children’s choir

Lyrics: Hamo Sahyan

Music: Hrant Çizmeciyan

Arrangement: Majak Toşikyan

Directors: Harutyun Gevorgyan and Sayat Dağlıyan

To listen to the song ‘Pari Luys (Good morning)’ :