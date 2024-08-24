Ecumenical Patriarchate delegation met with Filaret in Kyiv

The delegation of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, currently visiting Ukraine, recently met with the honorary emeritus “Patriarch” and former Metropolitan of Kyiv, Filaret.

The delegation, comprising Archbishop Hilarion of Winnipeg, Metropolitan Job of Pisidia, and Patriarchal Deacon Epiphanius, visited Filaret at his residence.

According to a statement from Filaret’s side, the meeting addressed several key topics, including current issues within the Church, the impact of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, state-church relations, and ongoing dialogue among the Orthodox communities in Ukraine.

The former Metropolitan of Kyiv emphasized that the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s delegation came to support the Ukrainian people and the Orthodox Church during the severe trials of war. He also highlighted their participation in the celebrations marking the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence.

“During this challenging period for Ukraine, it is crucial to foster unity and harmony among all Orthodox Churches in the country. We must do everything possible to achieve unity within the Church. And we firmly believe that, with God’s help, this is achievable. The Lord creates the conditions for us to unite in an Orthodox Church that will serve as a strong spiritual foundation for our state.

Without mutual respect and love, we will not achieve anything, as love is the primary unifying force among Christians. Following this, we should convene an All-Ukrainian Local Council to bring together all three Orthodox jurisdictions,” said Filaret.

The representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate concurred that to achieve unity, love must take precedence and dialogue must be initiated. They also emphasized that the Mother Church is committed to supporting efforts to achieve unity within the Orthodox Church in Ukraine and to overcoming the challenges faced.

The meeting concluded with Filaret extending his warm greetings to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Orthodox Times