Lerna Kayserian Shirinian Publishes Children’s Picture Book in Western Armenian

“Khntsori Perkahavak” book cover

Lerna Kayserian Shirinian has published a new children’s picture book in Western Armenian, titled “Khntsori Perkahavak.”

“Khntsori Perkahavak” follows the journey of two sisters as they set out to celebrate their cherished teacher’s birthday. Excited by the bounty of their orchard’s inaugural harvest, the sisters embark on a culinary adventure – creating delicious apple jam and cake, which not only celebrates their teacher but also honors the deep connection between their home and their school community.

“I believe that exposing children to real-life experiences through books is critical, as it empowers them to integrate new words and concepts into their daily conversations. This book is not just about reading; it’s about living, working with, and embracing the Armenian language as part of everyday life,” said Kayserian Shirinian.

The 32-page picture book serves as an educational tool, strategically designed to engage both parents and teachers in guiding young minds through the enchanting world of apple picking, while exposing readers to new Armenian vocabulary words and concepts that can be applied to daily life and activities.

“With this project, I wanted to introduce apple picking in a fun and exciting way for children. The theme of apples appears regularly in early childhood classroom curriculum, and we own almost a dozen books in English about apples,” said the author. “Sadly, there aren’t any books about this popular topic in Armenian. As we are in constant search for Armenian content, this book is one small but meaningful way we can tackle this challenge.”

With autumn and apple harvest season just around the corner, be sure to get your copy of this interactive book, which includes delicious apple jam and cake recipes that will enhance learning outcomes and further enrich the reading experience.

Lerna Kayserian Shirinian is a mother of two, and has a deep love and appreciation for the Armenian language. She enjoys creating fun and educational opportunities for children to learn Armenian.

Shirinian’s first project was “Hzor Hayuhiner” — a first-of-its-kind memory game featuring 20 inspiring women throughout Armenian history. The game was created to serve as a resource for children to expand their Armenian language skills outside of the classroom and learn about remarkable women who have contributed so much to Armenian culture and history.

“Khntsori Perkahavak” is now available for shipping and local pickup in the Los Angeles area. For more information, and to pre-order the book, please visit the website.

