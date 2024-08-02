Armenia responds to placement of US military representative in the Ministry of Defense – Public Radio of Armenia

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has commented on the statement by US Deputy Secretary of State Uzra Zeya regarding a US military representative serving in the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

In response to a query from Armenpress, the Armenian Ministry of Defense stated that as part of the reform of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Ministry has been receiving and continues to receive advisory support from the United States and other international partners. This support can be either short-term or long-term. The Ministry of Defense did not provide further details on the matter, noting that the American side had already given the necessary clarifications.

Earlier, US Deputy Secretary of State Uzra Zeya announced that a US military representative would be serving in the Armenian Ministry of Defense. Armenpress was told at the US Embassy that Washington intends to support Yerevan in improving its security sector governance.

