Patriarch of Antioch and Syrian Minister discuss regional challenges and solidarity

On July 29, Patriarch John of Antioch welcomed Syrian Minister of Religious Heritage Mohamed Abdel Sattar Al-Sayed at the Patriarchal House in Damascus.

During the meeting, Patriarch John discussed the ongoing hardships faced by Syria, highlighting the challenges and suffering experienced by the nation. They also addressed the broader issues of regional instability and the disrespect shown towards religion and religious symbols. Minister Al-Sayed expressed his solidarity with the Church in confronting these recent challenges.

The discussion extended to the situation in Gaza, touching on the tragic events, the repression, and the humiliation endured by the inhabitants under the occupying forces.

Orthodox Times