Israeli PM, top diplomat to face trial for genocide — Erdogan’s party

ISTANBUL, July 29. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz will sooner or later face trial for the genocide in the Gaza Strip, Omer Celik, the spokesman for the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party, said.

“Remarks against our president the Israeli foreign minister has been systematically pronouncing for a long time can be considered as a crime against humanity and calls for instigating a war. Threats to our president are void and have no force. Netanyahu and Katz, as well as other officials involved in genocide, will be convicted for it as were those who did it in the past,” he said, obviously referring to Nazi criminals.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this Sunday that Turkey may enter Israel like it entered Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya. He did not explain however what he meant by saying “enter Israel.” Following this, the Israeli foreign minister wrote on social networks that Erdogan may share the lot of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein who was executed in 2006.

The Turkish foreign ministry said in response that Netanyahu, who is responsible for genocide will end up like Hitler. The top Israeli diplomat was condemned by practically all Turkish administration officials, politicians and public activists.

Relations between Israel and Turkey deteriorated dramatically after the October 2023 when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict saw another escalation. The sides have been exchanging harsh statements and mutual accusations. After Israel recalled its diplomats from Ankara for consultations in late October 2023, Turkey did the same.

