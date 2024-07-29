Armenian, Turkish emissaries to hold July 30 meeting to discuss normalization

YEREVAN, July 29. /TASS/. The special envoys of Armenia and Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kilic, will meet on the border between the two republics on July 30 to discuss the process of normalizing relations between Yerevan and Ankara, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

“On July 30, a fifth meeting of the special representatives will be held on the Armenian-Turkish border,” the ministry said.

In March 2023, the sides agreed to open the border for third-country nationals and persons with diplomatic passports, but the agreement has not been put into practice yet.

Despite the common border, Armenia and Turkey have no diplomatic relations. In 2009 in Zurich, the foreign ministers of the two nations signed protocols on the establishment of diplomatic relations and on the principles of relations, but these documents remained unratified.

On March 1, 2018, Armenia announced that it was nullifying the protocols. In 2021, Armenia and Turkey appointed special representatives for settlement issues. The Turkish envoy is former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic, while Yerevan is represented by Deputy Parliament Speaker Ruben Rubinyan.

