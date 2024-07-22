Armenia win 5 medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

Armenia’s student team has earned five bronze medals and a letter of commendation at the 65th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), its coach Smbat Gogyan said on Monday.

Armenian team members Vahan Baghdasaryan (PhysMath School), Areg Mkrtchyan (PhysMath School), Hayk Andriasyan (Quantum College), Kamo Mirakyan (PhysMath School) and Aghasi Darbinyan (Quantum College) clinched bronze medals, while Mikayel Galstyan (PhysMath School) was awarded a letter of commendation.

The International Mathematical Olympiad was held in the UK from July 11 to 22.

