Yerevan denies reports of shelling of Azerbaijani border military positions

“The message of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry that on July 20 at 22:10 (21:10 Moscow time – TASS) units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border does not correspond to reality,” the statement said

YEREVAN, July 21. /TASS/. The report about the shelling of Azerbaijani positions by the Armenian armed forces does not correspond to reality, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

TASS