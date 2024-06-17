Archbishop Bagrat visits Yerablur Pantheon

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the Tavush for the Homeland protest movement, on Monday visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan to pay tribute to Igor Muradyan, one of the earliest leaders of the 1988 Karabakh movement, on his sixth death anniversary.

Accompanied by his supporters as well as parents of fallen soldiers, the archbishop laid flowers at his tomb.

“He stayed true to the Artsakh liberation struggle till the last breath, emerging as one of its symbols,” the cleric said.

“Unfortunately, all that history and biography are now a reality stolen from us. However, we cannot retreat and back down in any way, the current troubles and misfortunes should become a basis for our recovery,” he added.

Afterwards, Galstanyan paid respects to the memory of fallen soldier Henrik Hakobyan on his birth anniversary.

Panorama.AM