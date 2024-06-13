Armenia to leave Russian-led CSTO security bloc – DW – 06/13/2024

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said “We will leave” and accused members of the security alliance of planning a war against Armenia.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday confirmed that his country would pull out of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), amid a widening rift with Moscow.

The CSTO is a Russia-dominated alliance of former Soviet states that have pledged to protect one another in the event of an attack.

‘We won’t come back’ Armenian PM declares

“We will leave,” Pashinyan said. “We will decide when to leave. We won’t come back, there is no other way.”

The Armenian leader denounced the CSTO for failing to provide protection, during an address to lawmakers.

Pashinyan accused members of the alliance of siding with Azerbaijan which launched a military campaign in September to seize control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, ending decades of ethnic Armenian separatist rule.

“It turned out that its members failed to fulfill their obligations under the treaty and planned the war against us alongside Azerbaijan,” he said, without giving more detail.

More to follow…

