CSTO seeks clarification from Armenia

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expects Armenia to clarify its relations with the Russian-led security bloc, CSTO Secretary-General Imangali Tasmagambetov said.

“Over the past year, our colleagues from Armenia significantly reduced their participation in the organization’s activities. However, the Republic of Armenia remains a full-fledged member of the organization,” the Kazakh official noted on Monday.

“We hope that the country’s political leadership will clarify the prospects of its relations with the CSTO. It would be beneficial for all participants of our alliance, first of all, for the full planning of future joint activities,” he added.

Panorama.AM