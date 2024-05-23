Comedian Dave Chappelle calls Israel’s war in Gaza ‘genocide’

American comedian Dave Chappelle referred to the Israeli assault on Gaza as a “genocide” during his performance in the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, receiving cheers from the audience.

Chappelle also urged Americans to combat anti-Semitism to ensure that Jews do not feel like they need to be protected by Israel.

Chappelle’s comments come as Abu Dhabi has maintained its diplomatic relations with Israel even as it has increasingly criticized its conduct in the seven-month war.

Even before coming on stage, the full crowd at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena cheered as DJ Trauma, who accompanied Chappelle on the trip, played the song “My Blood is Palestinian” by the Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf.

About halfway through a wide-ranging comedy set in Abu Dhabi, Chappelle, a Muslim, initially said he had been told by his friends either to discuss the war or not. From the audience, a woman screamed: “Free Palestine!” The crowd cheered.

Chappelle then referred to the war as a “genocide” and said that making Jews safer in America amid rising cases of anti-Semitism would make them realize they don’t need Israel as an ultimate protector.

Another moment also displayed just how diverse the crowd was in Abu Dhabi. In telling another joke about how Jews cheer while drinking, Chappelle said “l’chaim,” or “to life” in Hebrew, which another man shouted back from the audience.

But when touching on the upcoming U.S. election, Chappelle’s mention of President Joe Biden – who has promised “ironclad” support for Israel” – drew widespread boos throughout the arena. Donald Trump drew scattered cheers.

Chappelle, 50, won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019. He performed at the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week.

