Protest at Armenian Mission in NY to support “Tavush for the Homeland” movement

The public is invited to join the Armenian communities of New York and New Jersey on Thursday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. in front of the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the U.N. at 119 E 36th Street in New York to stand in solidarity with the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement.

We call on all community members to amplify the movement’s message – opposing the Pashinyan regime’s unilateral concessions of Armenian sovereign territory.

Armenian and Artsakh flags and posters will be provided. Please feel free to bring your own flags with you.

“Tavush for the Homeland” is a non-partisan movement led by the people. The movement plans to arrive in Yerevan on May 9, Shushi Liberation Day, where the next steps will be announced.

