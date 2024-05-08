Armenian PM tells Putin he wants to discuss bilateral relations

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he hopes to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the most important issues of bilateral and regional relations.

“Last time, we met in December of last year and many problems that need to be discussed have piled up since then. Economic matters we have already discussed at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Now, I hope and I am sure we will discuss important issues of bilateral and regional relations. I am also glad to see you,” he said at a meeting with Putin.

The Armenian prime minister thanked the Russian leader for the warm reception and perfect organization of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The meeting then continued behind closed doors.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin’s dialogue with Pashinyan was expected to be very substantial as the two leaders “have a lot to discuss.”.

TASS