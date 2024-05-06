Tavush movement resumes march to Yerevan

The Tavush for the Homeland movement resumed its march to Yerevan on Monday afternoon.

The march led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Primate of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, continued from the Sevan Peninsula at 12pm.

Members of the Shirak for the Homeland movement are expected to join the marchers later on Monday.

The march began in the border village of Kirants on 4 May following non-stop protests against the unilateral territorial concessions to Azerbaijan announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government on 19 April.

The marchers aim to reach Yerevan on May 9.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/05/06/Tavush-movement-march/2998879