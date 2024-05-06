Opposition MP: Pashinyan’s government ‘terrified’ by Tavush protest movement

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government is “terrified” by the growing protest movement against the unilateral handover of four border villages in Tavush Province to Azerbaijan, opposition MP Garnik Danielyan stated on Monday.

“Every single day of the current government’s rule costs our country and statehood dearly,” he announced at a march from the border village of Kirants to Yerevan being held by the Tavush for the Homeland movement.

Danielyan, who represents the opposition Hayastan faction, held Pashinyan’s government responsible for the 2020 war with Azerbaijan, a large number of Armenian casualties and Azerbaijan’s takeover of Artsakh in 2023.

He denounced the ongoing border delimitation and demarcation dividing Kirants between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The deputy stated the government no longer enjoyed popular support.

“They have blocked roads in three areas to prevent people from jointing the march. People from different regions who have joined us report road closures. The authorities are terrified,” Danielyan said, adding people with different political views have joined the march.

Panorama.AM