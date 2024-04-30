Armenian government says cannot guarantee safety of Tavush border residents – statement

The Tavush for the Homeland civil movement issued a statement following Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and residents from the border village of Kirants in Armenia’s Tavush Province who have been holding non-stop protests against the land handover to Azerbaijan.

In its statement on Tuesday, the group said the meeting was disappointing as it failed to dispel the concerns of Kirants residents and their questions remained unanswered.

“This is yet another indication that the current Armenian government lacks clear and alternative political strategy to ensure the security of its citizens, protect their rights to life, property and ownership. At the same time, the authorities announced that they could not guarantee the safety of those in the “Armenian part” of the delimitated territory,” it noted.

The movement stated that the government missed the last chance to provide security guarantees to the residents of Kirants and other Armenian border communities subject to delimitation.

“This once again indicates that the incumbent illegitimate Armenian government, promoting false narratives about demarcation, sovereignty and peace, is making unconstitutional and unilateral territorial concessions to Azerbaijan, whose creeping expansion will be evidenced in Syunik, Ararat and Gegharkunik Provinces in the near future,” reads the statement.

The Tavush for the Homeland movement reiterated its call for an end to the illegal border delimitation process.

