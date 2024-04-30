Armenia, Russia in dialogue to resolve problems in relations — top Armenian diplomat

YEREVAN, April 30. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Aarat Mirzoyan has acknowledged the existence of certain problems in his country’s relations with Russia, but the two countries are maintaining dialogue to resolve them.

“In the context of Armenian-Russian relations, there are certain problems and strains and, yes, we maintain dialogue on these matters. Some of these issues require complete mutual understanding, but I think such problems exist in any relations,” he said in an interview with the Al Jazeera television channel.

TASS