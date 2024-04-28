Armenia soon to convey its approaches to restoration of Ani Bridge to Türkiye

Armenia will soon convey to Türkiye its approaches on the restoration of the Ani Bridge, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Armenia said, Report informs.

Armenia will soon convey to Türkiye its approaches on the restoration of the Ani Bridge, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Armenia said, Report informs. "Türkiye had handed over to Armenia a protocol on the restoration of the Ani Bridge, which is currently being finalized and will soon be handed over to the Turkish side," the foreign ministry said. Repair work there has been completed at the Margara-Alijan checkpoint. The border point is ready for operation.

Russian version Армения передаст Турции свои подходы по восстановлению Анийского моста

