Archbishop blames Pashinyan for clashes at protest in border village

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, Primate of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, blamed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government for clashes between riot police and protesters blocking an interstate road near the border village of Kirants on Friday night.

Five civilians and two police officers were hospitalized with injures following the incident which saw police use excessive force and special measures against demonstrators.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Galstanyan denounced the “illegal” border delimitation and demarcation process in Tavush.

“Amid pressure from the hostile country, the Armenian government leader has decided to make unilateral concessions [to Azerbaijan], surrendering Armenian border areas,” he stressed. “We are fighting against this process which runs counter to the Armenian legislation, demarcation and demarcation procedures and international agreements.”

“Yesterday’s incident in Kirants was provoked by the government and its leader, who are doing their best to finally break and humiliate the people,” the archbishop stated, urging all Armenians to stand with protesting border residents and raise their voice against territorial concessions to Baku.

Panorama.AM