Pashinyan urged to stop ‘unconstitutional’ border delimitation

Fair Armenia party chairman Norayr Norikyan and its members gathered outside the Armenian government building on Friday to warn against the land handover to Azerbaijan as part of a border delimitation deal.

They demanded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government stop the “illegal” border delimitation and demarcation process in Tavush Province, warning “it is fraught with unpredictable consequences”.

They were holding a poster reading, “Nikol, you are wrong, you are making a mistake”.

The party accused Pashinyan’s government of grossly violating Articles 6, 116 and 205 of the Constitution, calling the border delimitation in Tavush “completely unconstitutional”.

