Opposition MP: Azerbaijan seeks control over strategic areas

Azerbaijan seeks to gain control over strategic areas as a result of the border delimitation and demarcation with Armenia, claims opposition Pativ Unem faction MP Tigran Abrahamyan.

“Clarification of borders with Azerbaijan was impending, especially since Azerbaijan had occupied large swaths of Armenian territory. However, it should have been in compliance with international practices and law and without threats of force,” he posted on Facebook on Friday.

“But the question is what do the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan seek to gain from this process? Azerbaijan is trying to “twist the border” and get the areas it sees fit in line with its picked maps and principles.

“Azerbaijan’s primary goal is not to gain control over 5, 6 or even 50 combat positions or some 2,000 hectares of land. Baku’s primary objective is to snatch the parts of Armenian territory which would make Armenia’s defense capabilities and resistance collapse. Tavush is the first target, while the second target will be Ararat.

“This is also the reason why Azerbaijan, even in the presence of the most unacceptable maps used to mark the borders, reject a swap of territories in Tavush which fully complies with the rules of demarcation,” Abrahamyan said.

“I reiterate that Azerbaijan is not solving a problem of lands, but of a specific strategic dislocation, which would completely eliminate the Armenian issue.

“And what are the Armenian authorities trying to achieve in these conditions? At least in the higher echelons of power they realize the imminent catastrophe facing Armenia. However, holding on to power is a matter of life and death for them, so they sacrifice Armenia to extend their grip on power,” the MP stated.

Panorama.AM