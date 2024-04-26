Germany’s Scholz voices support for Azerbaijan-Armenian peace process

Chancellor calls on leaders to show courage to make necessary compromises, says ‘2024 can and should be a year of peace’ for the Caucasus region

26.04.2024

BERLIN

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday expressed hope that Azerbaijan and Armenia will conclude a peace agreement this year, ending the decades-long conflict in the Caucasus.

“We agree that this conflict must now be resolved peacefully and the chances of this happening are better than they have been for a long time,” Scholz told a joint news conference with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“I would like to encourage both countries to have the will and the courage to make the necessary compromises. 2024 can and should be a year of peace for the region – this is both an opportunity and a great responsibility,” he added.

Scholz welcomed the agreement reached between Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations last week on the delimitation of several sections of the border between the two countries.

“The latest news about a preliminary agreement on the demarcation line is encouraging. Now we need to maintain this momentum, and take further courageous steps,” he stressed.

Scholz also reiterated that Germany is ready to support Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks to the best of its abilities.

“Let me emphasize once again today. Germany is ready to support a lasting and sustainable solution – we are ready to do so whenever it is desired by all sides,” he stressed.

