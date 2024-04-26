ARARAT Armenian Brandy is official partner of Armenian pavilion at 60th Venice Biennale

One of the most significant contemporary art cultural events, the 60th Venice Art Biennale, is taking place in Venice. During the event, ARARAT Armenian Brandy is proud to be a partner of the Armenian pavilion.

This year, for the 60th Venice Biennale, the Republic of Armenia presents “Echo”, a multi-dimensional multi-media installation project by Paris-based Armenian artist Nina Khemchyan. The pavilion showcases concepts from the medieval Armenian cultural heritage, depicting universal spiritual values through a modern lens. The “Echo” features two primary installations: “Echo” and ” Seven Deadly Sins.”

The pavilion is commissioned by the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports. The Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) acts as the co-organizer and patron. Armen Yesayants, the Director of Exhibitions at CCA, curates the Armenian pavilion.

“It is a great honor for us that the organization and creative execution of Armenian pavilion of Venice Biennale is trusted to Cafesjian Center for the Arts. The exhibition is built on two pillars, the idea of which takes the viewer to the other side of Armenian heritage and cultural identity. To have a pavilion at Magazzino del Sale 3 featuring the Academy of Fine Arts is unprecedented for Armenia. We are glad to share this exceptional moment with ARARAT Armenian Brandy which stands with us at the official opening ceremony,” says Armen Yesayants.

“This project is a result of seven years of dedication, seven years of emotions and seven years of reflections. I am grateful to all those who support the “Echo” project in the frames of the Venice Biennale,” notes Nina Khemchyan.

“Since its foundation, the Venice Biennale has served not only as a confluence of artists, arts, ideas, but also a crossroad of epochs. The exhibits here are invariably multifaceted, innovative, often provocative, yet they always transcend time, prompting endless contemplation and leaving a long aftertaste. Nina Khemchyan’s extensive work is an exploration, a prayer, and an invitation for a dialogue to reveal find the answer for the question “what it means to be human”. We are extremely delighted that the legendary Armenian brandy has collaborated with this unique cultural project, showcasing to the world the eternal and innovative, the universal and distinctly Armenian,” states Zaruhi Saribekyan, Communications Manager of Yerevan Brandy Company.

The Armenian pavilion’s opening was celebrated with ARARAT Armenian Brandy, around which art connoisseurs and guests engaged in discussions and shared their thoughts and impressions on the exhibition.

Photos by Asatur Yesayants

Panorama.AM