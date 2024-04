Activists in Yerevan campaign against land handover to Azerbaijan

Activists in Yerevan held a spontaneous awareness campaign focusing on the handover of border areas in Armenia’s Tavush Province to Azerbaijan on Friday.

They briefly blocked a road in the Davtashen district in the morning, disrupting traffic.

“This is not just a matter of strategic territories of Tavush, but an issue concerning the entire Armenian nation and Armenia,” they said.

Panorama.AM