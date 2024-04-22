Armenian PM, EU official discuss delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders

YEREVAN, April 22. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar discussed the issue of border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan at a meeting in Yerevan.

According to the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers’ press service, the sides also discussed the situation in the region and negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty. Klaar noted that the EU fully supports the Armenian-Azerbaijani negotiation process for a comprehensive and lasting settlement based on the 1991 Almaty Declaration.

The Armenian authorities are negotiating the possibility of starting border delimitation in the Tavush region with Azerbaijan. Four villages that were part of the Azerbaijani SSR will pass to Baku. A gas pipeline running from Russia through Georgia to Armenia, as well as a section of the interstate highway with Georgia, may also come under Azerbaijan’s control.

The opposition accuses Pashinyan of making unilateral concessions, as the republic’s authorities do not guarantee the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from territories belonging to Armenia. Yerevan claims they were occupied as a result of armed clashes in 2021 and 2022.

TASS