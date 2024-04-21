Norwegian Foreign Ministry welcomes agreement on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Norway expects rapid progress in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will benefit the region, State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eivind Vad Petersson wrote on X, Report informs.

“Norway welcomes the encouraging news on progress in the work towards border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We hope to see speedy further progress in this important work, aiming for results which will benefit both countries and the wider region,” he wrote.

