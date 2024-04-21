Charles Michel welcomes agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Charles Michel welcomes agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan

“Warmly welcome the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries,” President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a post on X, Report informs.

“Warmly welcome the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the 1991 Alma Ata Declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries,” President of the European Council Charles Michel said in a post on X, Report informs.

“Border delimitation based on the unambiguous recognition of the territorial integrity of each country has been a key element also of discussions in Brussels and will serve as an essential step towards normalization and the peaceful opening of the entire region,” the President of the European Council added.

https://report.az/en/region/charles-michel-welcomes-agreement-between-armenia-and-azerbaijan/