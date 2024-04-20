UN secretary general urges Azerbaijan, Armenia to normalize relations

UNITED NATIONS, April 20. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve all remaining bilateral issues in order to normalize ties, spokesman for the UN secretary general Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General has been closely following the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He welcomes the agreement reached on 19 April between the respective State Commissions on the delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

Dujarric noted that the secretary general “encourages the parties to continue the delimitation and demarcation of the remaining sections of the border and tackle all outstanding bilateral issues toward achieving full normalization of relations.”

Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to finalize the draft agreement on joint work of delimitation commissions by July 1, the office of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, the head of the Azerbaijani commission on the delimitation of the state border, said earlier.

TASS