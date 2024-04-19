Armenia’s relations with Russia not at their highest — top diplomat

YEREVAN, April 19. /TASS/. Relations between Yerevan and Moscow are not at their highest, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

“It is fair to note that relations between Armenia and the Russian Federation are not at their brightest point, I would say. Of course, there are complications and we can’t and we don’t want to hide these complications. There are issues, and there are questions within the Armenian society, for instance, regarding the behavior of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, but also regarding the behavior of our Russian allies when our sovereign territories were being attacked in 2022, 2023 and before that. So, indeed there are some issues there but we work on it,” he said in an interview with Arab News, which was posted on the Armenian foreign ministry’s website.

He also said that Yerevan is currently making efforts to expand cooperation with the European Union and the United States, which are interested in seeing Armenia economically stable, while Armenians demonstrate European-ward moods.

TASS